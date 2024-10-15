Chargers look 'poised to make a run' after win vs. Broncos
The Los Angeles Chargers made a statement with their 23-16 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The team proved that this isn't the same old Chargers and slammed the door shut on a comeback bid from the Broncos.
First-year head coach Jim Harbaugh's presence is already changing the perception of the franchise. With the victory on Sunday, the Chargers moved to 3-2 on the season and grabbed sole possession of second place in the AFC West. Are they ready for the next step?
The Chargers currently sit as the sixth seed in the AFC playoff picture. Yes, it is still earlier. However, the team has a massive opportunity to put themselves in a more comfortable postseason scenario, as the next four games will be against teams currently outside of a playoff spot.
Hence, Bleacher Report writing that the Chargers seem "poised to make a run" starting in Week 7: "Sunday's win provided a glimpse of what the Chargers can be when they're healthy and clicking. It may also spark a serious run that could have L.A. firmly in the playoff picture entering mid-November. "
It is time for this fanbase to start believing that the Chargers are a real threat to the AFC. In just one year, Harbaugh has injected a new level of hope into a franchise that knew it had the ability but couldn't seem to find a rhythm. Now, this team is starting to play the part.
