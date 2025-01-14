Chargers pop up in superstar WR trade speculation yet again
The Los Angeles Chargers will need to find a viable complement to Ladd McConkey in 2025. McConkey, the team's second-round pick in 2024, has blossomed into a star during his first season in the NFL.
McConkey caught 82 passes for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games, breaking Keenan Allen's previous franchise record for receiving yards as a rookie. The problem, however, has been finding a capable No.2 option alongside McConkey. Quentin Johnston had a solid season, totaling 711 yards and eight touchdowns, but was inconsistent all year.
A potential exciting opportunity arose this week, as Miami Dolphins' star Tyreek Hill made some rather interesting comments about his future with the team. While he didn't formally request a trade, teams will certainly be inquiring about Hill's availability when the offseason rolls around.
Could the Chargers be one of those teams? Zach Bachar of Bleacher Report listed Los Angeles among the top three landing spots for Hill.
"Rookie receiver Ladd McConkey immediately proved to be a key contributor in the Chargers' passing attack, and the opportunity to pair him with a playoff-experienced veteran such as Hill could help Los Angeles establish itself as a Super Bowl contender if the team can't make it to the title game this season.The Chargers should have no issue absorbing Hill's salary, as they'll have $74.4 million in 2025 cap space (via Spotrac). If Los Angeles wants to bolster its weapons surrounding Herbert, Hill is an intriguing candidate."
Hill had a disappointing 2024 season for his standards, catching 81 passes for 959 yards and six touchdowns. It was a big step down from his previous two seasons where he had at least 1,700 yards in each year. However, Hill is still an explosive threat that would fit perfectly with the Chargers. He'd also have Justin Herbert throwing him the ball, who is better and more reliable than Tua Tagovailoa.
