Chargers go popular direction in updated mock draft after trade deadline
Los Angeles Chargers fans have probably learned this the hard way already—NFL mock drafts are going to connect the team to Michigan Wolverines players.
All the time.
But for Chargers fans, it’s probably hard to complain when those 2025 mocks have them grabbing Michigan defensive force Kenneth Grant, as the latest effort from Bleacher Report does.
“Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh recruited the 6'3", 339-pound Kenneth Grant to Michigan,” B/R wrote. “The draft-eligible junior could now rejoin Harbaugh and his former collegiate defensive coordinator, Jesse Minter.”
The interior of the defensive line is always going to be one of those spots mocks have the Chargers attack, too. Unlike the edge rushing spots, the team doesn’t really have any blue-chip, long-term talent there.
Despite this, Poona Ford and Teiar Tart have been really nice short-term picks by the new regime in the front office. One could rightfully presume they will look to at least re-up with Ford on an extension next offseason.
But adding a top-flight prospect to the rotation in the middle like this is one of those inside-out Jim Harbaugh roster-building philosophies that could help the defense remain a strength for the long haul.
