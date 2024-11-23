Chargers' projected playoff chance, opponent ahead of Week 12
After a 5-12 finish and ending up in last place in the AFC West last season, the Los Angeles Chargers have done a complete 180 as a franchise. The new regime of Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh have transformed the Chargers into a winner 10 games into their tenures.
Heading into Week 12, the Chargers are 7-3 and currently own the fifth seed in the AFC. Their opponent this week is the Baltimore Ravens, who sit at 7-4 and right behind the Chargers in the sixth seed. According to the Athletic's playoff projections, the Chargers have a slightly lesser chance to make the playoffs than the Ravens currently, despite their better record.
And if the playoffs started today, the Chargers would go up against the Houston Texans out of the AFC South.
The Chargers have a 91 percent chance to reach the postseason, with the Ravens coming in at 94%. Both are projected to finish with an 11-6 record, meaning their meeting on Monday night could be a tiebreaker in the standings if those predictions hold true.
This will be a fun matchup to watch, with potential playoff implications down the line.
