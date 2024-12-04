Chargers seek Quentin Johnston replacement in 2025 NFL mock draft
It's clear that Quentin Johnston is not the player the Los Angeles Chargers hoped to be when they drafted him in the first round last year. Now that there's a new regime in place, they're not tied to Johnston whatsoever.
Johnston hasn't been the same playmaker he was at TCU. He's had a clear drop problem over his first two seasons, with a nightmare game two weeks ago against the Baltimore Ravens. Johnston dropped three passes in the fourth quarter, which is just inexcusable for a former first-round prospect.
That's why Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus has the Chargers selecting Texas wideout Isaiah Bond with the No.25 pick: "The Chargers may have struck gold with Ladd McConkey, their second-round wide receiver from the 2024 draft, but they should consider adding another talented prospect to further bolster Justin Herbert’s offense. Bond has been a consistent playmaker, averaging over 2.00 yards per route run in each of the past two seasons and posting an impressive 15.9 yards per catch so far in 2024."
While McConkey is a breakout star, it's clear finding a No. 2 wideout is a huge need -- and Bond would fit well.
