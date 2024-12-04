Charger Report

Chargers seek Quentin Johnston replacement in 2025 NFL mock draft

The Chargers land an electric playmaker in the back of the first round.

Andrew Parsaud

Brett Patzke-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's clear that Quentin Johnston is not the player the Los Angeles Chargers hoped to be when they drafted him in the first round last year. Now that there's a new regime in place, they're not tied to Johnston whatsoever.

Johnston hasn't been the same playmaker he was at TCU. He's had a clear drop problem over his first two seasons, with a nightmare game two weeks ago against the Baltimore Ravens. Johnston dropped three passes in the fourth quarter, which is just inexcusable for a former first-round prospect.

That's why Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus has the Chargers selecting Texas wideout Isaiah Bond with the No.25 pick: "The Chargers may have struck gold with Ladd McConkey, their second-round wide receiver from the 2024 draft, but they should consider adding another talented prospect to further bolster Justin Herbert’s offense. Bond has been a consistent playmaker, averaging over 2.00 yards per route run in each of the past two seasons and posting an impressive 15.9 yards per catch so far in 2024."

While McConkey is a breakout star, it's clear finding a No. 2 wideout is a huge need -- and Bond would fit well.

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

DJ Chark is turning into a huge bust for the Chargers

Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh accused of breaking Ohio State’s Ryan Day

Chargers urged to use Gus Edwards and Kimani Vidal more

Skip Bayless starts the Jim Harbaugh Coach of the Year campaign

Published
Andrew Parsaud
ANDREW PARSAUD

Andrew Parsaud is currently attending Penn State, where he is studying digital journalism and media. He is an avid follower of the major New York sports teams.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News