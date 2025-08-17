Chargers' Quentin Johnston transported to hospital after injury scare
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston was transported to a local hospital after leaving his team’s Week 2 preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams with a head injury.
Johnston left the field on a cart after a hit left him motionless on the field for several minutes. He eventually got up with the help of trainers and left on a cart.
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters after the game that Johnston sustained a concussion and required a precautionary trip to the local hospital for further testing.
"That's never a good thing, but the way it looked there at the time looked like it could have been a lot worse," Harbaugh said, according to ESPN’s Kris Rhim. "He was talking, he remembered the play, he was moving good. So in that way, it's a good thing."
Johnston and the starters played just a few series, with his injury occurring on the third play of the game.
A first-round pick in 2023, Johnston continues to battle for a role in Justin Herbert’s offense now that Keenan Allen and rookies Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith have joined the group under Ladd McConkey.
