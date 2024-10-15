Rashawn Slater admits ‘you're fat, altitude’ were his concerns vs. Broncos
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater made his return from injury and put up a dominant performance in the win over the Denver Broncos.
After, he put up a dominant self-zinger when talking about the victory.
Asked about how hard it is to play in the elevation against the Broncos, Slater dropped the following, according to Eric Smith of Chargers.com: "If you're a lineman, you're worried about it, you're fat, altitude. F it, we won."
Fair enough.
Slater has never won in Denver, so it was a big talking point for him after the game. The Chargers usually don't win there, either—the franchise had lost 10 of the last 11 in Denver, the most recent before Sunday coming in 2018.
"Huge. This is my first win here," Slater said, per Smith. "Incredible, just feels really good to go to divisional opponents house and beat them there, especially in the altitude.
Bleacher Report’s Brandon Thorn broke down just how great Slater was:
Not bad for Slater given the altitude and, well, other things he might’ve mentioned.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Greg Roman, Chargers improved, but the 'prevent offense' needs to stop
Justin Herbert: Jim Harbaugh said he was just 'really excited for the game'
Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh provides update after cardiologist visit
Chargers sign free agent CB Eli Apple after droves of injuries