Chargers OL Rashawn Slater's 'virtuoso' showing vs. Broncos praised
The Los Angeles Chargers victory over the Denver Broncos on Thursday was massive. The win put the team in the driver's seat of their postseason hopes, as the Chargers sit in a prime playoff spot. However, not everything is smooth sailing for the franchise.
The Chargers offensive line did not have a great game. According to Pro Football Focus, four out of five starting linemen had the worst grades on the team for the game. The Broncos pass rush was no joke, and the unit paid the price. However, one Chargers lineman is being praised for his fight during the game.
A clip of Rashawn Slater going out the Broncos pass rush alone has been going viral on social media. Slater was one of the lowest grades for the Chargers against the Broncos, according to PFF. Slater posted a 66.8 grade when it came to pass block. However, going one-on-one all night with the edge rush of the Broncos is no easy task.
Chargers OL gives eyebrow-raising quote about Justin Herbert's play
The Chargers will need to shore up the offensive line down the road. Leaving quarterback Justin Herbert vulnerable is a recipe for disaster if Jim Harbaugh wants to be successful in Los Angeles. However, Slater's PFF grade against the Broncos is not the complete story of the tackle's entire 2024.
