Chargers' primetime broadcast vs. Ravens gets special guest
When the Los Angeles Chargers take the field on Monday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens, the Peyton and Eli Manning Manningcast alternate broadcast will have a special guest.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel will join the fray.
Schefter added some details: “Vrabel - the former Titans HC - has been working for the Browns this season as a coaching and personnel consultant. He’ll join Belichick as a guest on the show. Both will be two of the top coaching targets this offseason.”
The occasion is also a reunion of sorts, considering Vrabel worked under Belichick with the New England Patriots before moving on to bigger things.
The Chargers, of course, won’t be one of those teams with a fanbase interested in hearing what a top free-agent head coach has to say. Jim Harbaugh has rebuilt the Chargers program to his liking so well that a soft rebuild year has turned into full-blown contention.
Yet, these are the small perks of being in primetime so often while being must-see material. The Chargers just played in primetime in Week 11, do so again in Week 12, then again in Week 14 and were just flexed to primetime in Week 16, too.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
So far, Chargers got it right with Joe Alt over Malik Nabers
Did the Chargers just leak alternate helmets?
Jim Harbaugh explains lack of playing time for Gus Edwards
Should Chargers go after QB Daniel Jones in free agency?