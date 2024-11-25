Chargers, Ravens could be without star defenders in Week 12 MNF
The Los Angeles Chargers have received good and bad news on the injury updates front during the buildup to Monday night’s Week 12 encounter with the Baltimore Ravens.
On the good front, Joey Bosa is back playing a big number of snaps and feeling good. On the so-so front, Khalil Mack’s latest injury update means he might be able to play against the Ravens.
On the bad, the Chargers will be without linebacker Denzel Perryman, which is a brutal setback for a run defense tasked with stopping Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.
But a small silver lining? The Ravens could also be without star linebacker Roquan Smith. That could open the door for the Chargers to get more Greg Roman-styled ground-and-pound in the form of AFC North football with J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards – two guys who might enjoy a revenge game against their former team.
On paper, running well and dominating the clock could mean fewer opportunities for Jackson to do what he usually does while flirting with MVP contention again.
