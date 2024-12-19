Chargers release hilarious Pro Bowl campaign ad for rising star
The Los Angeles Chargers have a rising star in kicker Cameron Dicker. Dicker the kicker has nailed his opportunities this season, going 29/31 on field goals. His 93.6 field goal percentage is second in the NFL among kickers with 20+ attempts, trailing only Nick Folk of the Tennessee Titans.
It's that time of year where players will begin to campaign for fans to vote them into the Pro Bowl. Dicker and the Chargers' social media team had a genius strategy, portraying him as a used car salesman in their new ad.
With Dicker's public statement, how could fans not vote him into the Pro Bowl?
