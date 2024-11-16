Chargers replace Bradley Bozeman in 2025 free agency projections
The interior of the offensive line in front of Justin Herbert has been a sour point for the Los Angeles Chargers this year.
So much so, one free agency projection has suggested the Chargers offer a market-resetting contract to a star from the rival Kansas City Chiefs.
Other proposals are less dramatic, yet follow similar themes.
Bleacher Report, for example, suggests the Chargers replace starting center Bradley Bozeman in free agency with Coleman Shelton of the Chicago Bears.
B/R wrote the following: “They could draft his successor, but they also might want to go the veteran route to ensure the offensive line doesn't have a weak link next season. Coleman Shelton has made a strong case for a starting job next season when he becomes a free agent. The 29-year-old ranked 10th among all centers in PFF grade heading into Week 11.”
It’s hard to say exactly what the Chargers will spend premium draft assets on as the roster churn under Jim Harbaugh continues. But a stop-gap solution like Shelton feels like a possible scenario.
On a one-year contract, Bozeman has earned a 55.7 PFF grade, spotlighting the position as one of many the team could look to upgrade in the offseason.
