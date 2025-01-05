Chargers' replacement candidate made late, strong case for himself
The interior of the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive line has been under heavy scrutiny all season. Their tackle duo of Rashawn Slater and rookie Joe Alt have held up just fine, but the three interior positions have been a constant struggle.
It wasn't the case in Week 17, as the Chargers decimated the New England Patriots 40-7. In that performance, Justin Herbert was hit just four times and wasn't sacked once. The Chargers were playing the worst team in the AFC, but it was still a solid performance overall by the offensive line to not allow their quarterback to be under constant pressure.
One player in particular played his best, which was center Bradley Bozeman.
Bozeman was one of the many one-year deals the Chargers handed out to free agents this past offseason. He hasn't been the best, as he's surrendered 26 pressures and four sacks on the season according to PFF. The veteran center's performance against the Patriots should be used as momentum to carry into the playoffs, as the Chargers locked up the sixth seed in the AFC with their victory in Week 17.
While the Chargers' offensive line hasn't been perfect by any means this season, they should feel encouraged with Bozeman's emergence late in the season.
