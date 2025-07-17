With Mike Williams retired, it’s time for Chargers to reunite with Keenan Allen
One planned reunion didn’t work for the Los Angeles Chargers, which means it’s time to consider another.
On Thursday, wide receiver Mike Williams abruptly retired, bringing his second stint with the franchise to a halt before it even began. With him out of the picture, the Chargers would be wise to give Keenan Allen a call.
Allen, who spent the 2024 campaign with the Chicago Bears, spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Chargers. He’s the franchise leader in receptions with 904 and second in receiving yards with 10,530.
Even in a reduced role with the Bears, Allen had 744 yards and seven touchdowns on 70 receptions. He’s been linked to Los Angeles throughout the offseason, and would make perfect sense, especially with Tre Harris still a no-show.
