Chargers reunite with old friend, fill major need in free agency
The homecoming is real – the Los Angeles Chargers have brought back wide receiver Mike Williams in free agency.
According to Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz, the Chargers have agreed to terms with Williams on a one-year deal worth $6 million.
Williams was a first-round pick by the Chargers in 2017 and remained there through 2023 before bouncing around with two different teams. One of those was the New York Jets, where he had the weird, public falling out with Aaron Rodgers.
Over the course of seven years with the Chargers, Williams caught 330 passes for 5,104 yards and 31 touchdowns. The fact he has literal thousands of reps with Justin Herbert put himself (and Keenan Allen, of course) at an advantage over other free agents on the market.
The Chargers desperately needed to add at least one new starting wideout this offseason to go with breakout rookie Ladd McConkey. Williams is that and doesn't prevent the team from adding more help at the position in free agency or the draft, either.
