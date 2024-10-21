Chargers reveal last-second roster moves before MNF vs. Cardinals
The Los Angeles Chargers made a handful of roster moves with long implications before kickoff of Monday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.
There, the Chargers placed cornerback Deane Leonard on injured reserve and signed cornerbacks Dicaprio Bootle and Shaun Wade to the active 53-man roster from the practice squad.
The Chargers also elevated offensive lineman Sam Mustipher and wideout Jalen Reagor from the practice squad to the active roster.
These moves follow a flurry of other roster moves announced on Saturday aimed at addressing the cornerback spot. Earlier in the week, the Chargers had signed veteran cornerback Eli Apple to the practice squad.
Monday’s moves mean Leonard will miss at least the next four games. Starters Ja'Sir Taylor and Kristian Fulton are two of the many names dealing with injuries before Monday night’s primetime game.
For now, Bootle and Wade join the active roster to assist names like Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still while Fulton and Taylor recover.
