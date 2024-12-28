If Chargers want to get risky at WR...Odell Beckham Jr. is right there
The Los Angeles Chargers' claim for Diontae Johnson wasn't successful, as the Houston Texans were ahead of them in the pecking order. It's clear the Chargers are still interested in adding an offensive weapon before their eventual playoff run.
They need another viable target to complement star rookie Ladd McConkey. McConkey is having an incredible season, catching 69 passes for 960 yards and five touchdowns. He's been so good, that McConkey's gone eight straight games with 50-plus receiving yards, being the first rookie to do so since Odell Beckham Jr in 2014.
Speaking of Beckham Jr, he's still available after mutually agreeing to part ways with the Miami Dolphins two weeks ago. It was a disappointing signing that didn't work out for either party, as Beckham Jr couldn't crack enough playing time behind the likes of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
While he may not be the player he once was with the Giants, Beckham Jr proved last season with the Ravens that he could still provide valuable snaps. In 14 games for the Ravens, the former Pro Bowler caught 35 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns, as well as becoming a fan-favorite in Baltimore.
The Chargers can't be picky about who's available at this point in the season. Beckham Jr would be a very solid addition for Los Angeles before the playoffs and could prove to provide some of the magic that he did with the Rams three years ago.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' playoff outlook got a big boost on Christmas Day
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh shares brutal Gus Edwards injury update
2 Chargers rank in the top 50 free agents heading into 2025
Drake Maye reveals what he has in common with Chargers QB Justin Herbert
Patriots coach has huge praise for Chargers rookie Ladd McConkey