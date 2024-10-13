Chargers rookie Kimani Vidal needed just one chance to score his first touchdown
Los Angeles Chargers rookie running back Kimani Vidal needed just one touch to prove hopeful fans right.
With Gus Edwards suddenly on injured reserve, Vidal got his big chance on Sunday against the Denver Broncos and immediately caught a 38-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert to put the Chargers up 10-0.
Vidal, a sixth-round pick, was actually the subject of a hilarious quote from Harbaugh earlier in the week as reporters asked if he might get a chance to touch the ball a few times in the J.K. Dobbins-dominated backfield.
As it turns out, he got his shot—and made the absolute most of it:
