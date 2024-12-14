Charger Report

Chargers rookie Ladd McConkey disrespected in new rankings

Los Angeles Chargers rookie wideout Ladd McConkey has enjoyed a breakout season en route to being an obvious No. 1 target for Justin Herbert. 

Despite this, it isn’t enough just yet for McConkey to win over onlookers on a national scale. 

Over at ESPN, a ranking of the best overall rookies put together by multiple contributors leaves McConkey outside the top 10 and merely in the “just missed” category. This, despite his 58 catches for 815 yards and four scores. 

McConkey has dominated his team’s passing charts despite being the only viable target, yet lands behind wideouts like Brian Thomas in Jacksonville, Marvin Harrison Jr. in Arizona and Malik Nabers in New York. 

Fifth-overall pick and elite offensive tackle Joe Alt, at least, gets some love by landing eighth overall. 

Chargers fans, at least, can be happy that McConkey’s upside and talent are obvious—and he could be undeniable on future lists if the offense around him gets some much-needed upgrades. 

