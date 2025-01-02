Chargers rookie Ladd McConkey a surprise addition on injury report
Los Angeles Chargers rookie wideout Ladd McConkey is once again on the team’s injury report, this time ahead of the season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders.
On the first Week 18 injury report, the Chargers listed McConkey as missing practice due to a toe injury.
McConkey had previously been battling shoulder and leg injuries that he continues to play through on a weekly basis.
A week ago, McConkey’s breakout season continued as he led the team in receiving with eight catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns in the 40-7 win over the New England Patriots.
The Chargers and head coach Jim Harbaugh have yet to confirm if the team will rest starters against the Raiders, partially because the overall Week 18 schedule could decide whether they can play for a higher playoff seeding before the game starts.
One has to imagine, though, that the Chargers won’t put McConkey at any great risk ahead of the playoffs, given how he’s been the top target through the air by far all season.
