Chargers rookie WR Ladd McConkey reacts to hilarious new theme song
Ladd McConkey has taken Los Angeles by storm this season. The rookie wide receiver for the Chargers has become a fan favorite thanks to his uncanny ability to catch everything Justin Herbert sends his way. Whether it’s a toe-tap sideline grab or a game-changing touchdown, McConkey is the real deal—and Chargers fans are letting him know it in the most creative way possible.
Chargers Nation has been buzzing about McConkey’s incredible rookie campaign, and now, fans have taken their admiration to another level. Inspired by the artist Lenka’s catchy hit “The Show,” they’ve created a custom theme song for McConkey that’s as hilarious as it is heartwarming.
The song is filled with clever lyrics celebrating his big-time catches and cool demeanor on the field. It’s become an instant hit among fans, and honestly, it’s hard not to get it stuck in your head.
And Ladd's reaction is even funnier than you would expect. As the rookie wide receiver listened, he couldn’t hold back his laughter, sharing a big grin with his Chargers teammate. The lighthearted moment added to the growing legend of McConkey’s breakout season.
Now, the real question is: will “The Ladd Show” make its way into SoFi Stadium after his next touchdown? If the fans have their way, it’s only a matter of time before the anthem becomes a game-day tradition.
With Monday Night Football on the horizon against the Ravens—a matchup being dubbed the Harbaugh Bowl, "The Ladd Show” has become the unofficial anthem for the week. Whether you’re tailgating at SoFi Stadium or watching from home, don’t be surprised if you hear fans belting out the tune as McConkey makes another highlight-worthy grab.
