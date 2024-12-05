Charger Report

Chargers rookie leads his position in AFC in Pro Bowl voting

One of the Chargers' stellar rookies could be headed towards his first Pro Bowl.

Andrew Parsaud

Many were skeptical when the Los Angeles Chargers elected to take Joe Alt at No.5 overall over a wide receiver. Through 13 weeks, it seems to have worked in their favor, as Alt is already one of the best tackles in the league, further proving he was a day one starter from the beginning.

Alt may be adding onto his resume, as he's currently the top-voted tackle in the AFC for the Pro Bowl. He's ranked sixth overall, with the five tackles ahead of him all reside in the NFC. Alt has been stellar to begin his Chargers career, allowing just 15 pressures total.

There's three more Chargers players voted in the top ten of their respective positions. Daiyan Henley (ninth among inside linebackers), Scott Matlock (eighth among fullbacks) and Cameron Dicker (fourth among kickers) round out the list.

