Chargers fans thought rookie Omarion Hampton leaked new alternate helmets
Los Angeles Chargers fans already know new alternate helmets are on the way at some point.
While fans wait on the new alternate jerseys the team will reveal next month, though, some temporarily thought that Chargers rookie running back Omarion Hampton leaked possible helmet plans over the weekend.
During an Instagram story post, Hampton shared an image that featured a line of unique Chargers helmets. A vocal part of the fanbase online wondered if one of them was an upcoming reveal accidentally leaked by the rookie.
As others have since pointed out, though, the Chargers and merchandise partners use all types of different, wild helmet designs for things like autograph signings or just general purchasable collectibles.
Does that mean one of the helmets won’t skirt close to what an eventual, actual Chargers helmet is? Of course not, especially given the variety of helmets one can find out there with a simple Google search.
But for now, Hampton didn’t make the ultimate rookie mistake and spoil something years in the making.
