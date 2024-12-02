Charger Report

Chargers rookie was so good vs. Falcons NFL sent him a drug test

The league wasted no time after Tarheeb Still's stellar performance.

Andrew Parsaud

There was one major takeaway from the Los Angeles Chargers' 17-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday: their rookie draft class is legit. Starting rookie corner Cam Hart was ruled out with an ankle injury, but fellow draftee Tarheeb Still was still out there.

Still wasted no time establishing his presence. In a day where the Chargers defense intercepted Kirk Cousins four times, Still had two of those. The first one came on the opening play of the second quarter. The other was a 62-yard pick-six that put the Chargers up 17-10 in a crucial spot of the game.

The fifth-round rookie out of Maryland ended the day with three tackles, three passes defended, two interceptions and one touchdown. Still had a huge pass breakup on the Falcons' final drive of the game, on a deep attempt to Drake London.

Still played so well that he had a surprise drug test waiting for him at his locker following the game.

