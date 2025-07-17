Chargers rookie Tre Harris ends holdout, agrees to contract as training camp starts
The holdout is over for Los Angeles Chargers rookie wide receiver Tre Harris as training camp gets underway.
Harris ended the brief holdout after a few other second-round picks around the NFL agreed to contracts of their own.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Harris agreed to terms with the Chargers and will sign his rookie contract.
The news comes a mere few hours after the surprise retirement of veteran receiver Mike Williams. Although the two matters are unrelated, as Harris was tangled up in contract matters for second-round picks this year, it clears the way for him to get the bulk of the work in the offense that would have gone to Williams.
There was a logjam across the NFL on second-round picks agreeing to contracts with their teams this year after the Texans and Browns gave out fully-guaranteed contracts to their second-round selections, a first. Harris and other picks in the same round wanted a big boost to the percentage of the contract that is guaranteed and he, presumably, got just that from the Chargers.
