Chargers young guns take on haunted houses for Halloween
It's Halloween and Los Angeles Chargers rookies traded the field for the bone-chilling haunted houses at Knott’s Scary Farm in Orange County, California this past week.
Cam Hart, Tarheeb Still, and Kimani Vidal took on this haunted house like true vets, strutting through the eerie, fog-filled halls with the confidence you’d expect from pro athletes. As they ventured deeper into the maze of creepy corridors and bloodcurdling screams, their bravery was tested and they came out on top.
There may have been a few jumps and some startled expressions (just ask the guy holding the camera).
You can check out the full video on the Chargers' YouTube channel:NFL Rookies vs Haunted Houses "Anything But That"
Between the spine-tingling jump scares and creepy clowns, the Chargers rookies got the full Halloween scare experience, and they’ll be the first to tell you it wasn’t all bravado. After all, you can’t help but jump when a ghoul jumps at you from the shadows.
They laughed it off after every scare, admitting afterward that Knott’s Scary Farm brought a few Halloween screams to their evening. Just goes to show that even the toughest athletes have little room for a good Halloween fright.
