Chargers reward Tony Jefferson with spot on 53-man roster
The Los Angeles Chargers continue to make roster moves in the wake of the Khalil Mack injury.
According to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, the Chargers have signed veteran safety Tony Jefferson to the active 53-man roster.
This follows on the heels of the Chargers shifting Mack to injured reserve the day prior as they prep for the Week 3 encounter with the Denver Broncos.
Some would argue the Chargers were lucky to retain Jefferson at all after final cuts when slipping him onto the practice squad in the first place. He responded as expected when given the chance during Monday night’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders, posting five tackles and an interception.
Jefferson ended his retirement and joined the Chargers last year as a great success story, barging onto the active roster and not letting go of a spot.
Now, Jefferson gets on the 53 again with Elijah Molden battling an injury on a short week after a Monday night game. Fans can expect more roster moves soon, especially after the Chargers worked out free agents after the Mack injury.
