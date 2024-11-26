Chargers make roster moves after Week 12 vs. Ravens
The Los Angeles Chargers announced a small roster move the day after the Week 12 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
There, the Chargers signed tight end McCallan Castles to the practice squad.
This move actually follows up on some roster moves made before kickoff of the eventual 30-23 loss to the Ravens. In that flurry of moves, the team got defenders like Deane Leonard back from injured reserve, but were forced to put tight end Hayden Hurst on injured reserve.
With Hurst down, the Chargers were light on the depth chart there, with only Stone Smartt and Tucker Fisk behind Will Dissly.
As for Castles, the undrafted free agent has been on and off the practice squad for the Chargers this season. He or Eric Tomlinson would be one of the guys temporarily elevated for gamedays or outright signed to the 53 if the team needs further help at the area for the remainder of the season.
