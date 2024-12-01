Chargers make more roster moves before Week 13 vs. Falcons
The Los Angeles Chargers made several roster moves before kickoff against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13–including the big anticipated one that could hurt the offense over the next month.
In that flurry of roster moves, the Chargers shifted star running back J.K. Dobbins to injured reserve due to his knee injury. That means the team’s leading rushing will miss, at a minimum, these games:
- Week 13: at Atlanta
- Week 14: at Kansas City
- Week 15 vs. Tampa Bay
- Week 16: vs. Denver
The Chargers also shifted safety Alohi Gilman to injured reserve, which explains why the team made a waiver wire claim on a player Jim Harbaugh expects to help out right away.
In corresponding moves, the Chargers also signed safety Tony Jefferson to the active roster and elevated cornerback Dicaprio Bootle and linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste from the practice squad to the active roster for the game.
