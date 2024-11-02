Chargers make roster moves with DJ Chark, Jalen Reagor and others
The Los Angeles Chargers made a handful of notable roster moves before the team’s Week 9 game against the Cleveland Browns.
The headline item, of course, is the anticipated activation of wide receiver DJ Chark. To make room, the team sent wideout Brenden Rice to injured reserve.
Elsewhere, the Chargers promoted cornerback Eli Apple and wideout Jalen Reagor from the practice squad for the Week 9 game.
Chark, signed this offseason after the departures of Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, has yet to suit up and provide the deep threat Justin Herbert’s offense needs. He started on injured reserve and had just a few days left in his 21-day window to rejoin the active roster.
Officially, Chark is “questionable” on the final injury report for Sunday. But his activation before necessary suggests the team thinks he might be able to suit up against the Browns.
