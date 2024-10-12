Charger Report

Chargers make roster moves with Gus Edwards, others before Week 6

Chris Roling

The Los Angeles Chargers made a few housekeeping moves on the Saturday before the Week 6 showdown with the Denver Broncos. 

Before the AFC West encounter, the Chargers announced running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. were moved to injured reserve.

In corresponding moves, the team activated linebacker Nick Niemann from injured reserve and signed veteran safety Tony Jefferson to the active roster. 

It’s a disappointing turn of events for Edwards, who was supposed to be a big part of the rotation in the backfield with J.K. Dobbins. That said, it means hyped rookie Kimani Vidal could get his shot—a funny recent Jim Harbaugh quote would seem to imply as much.

In the defensive backfield, Samuel was one of three notable defensive backs on the injury report this week. Niemann is a key part of special teams who will move quickly back into making notable contributions.

