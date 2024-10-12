Chargers make roster moves with Gus Edwards, others before Week 6
The Los Angeles Chargers made a few housekeeping moves on the Saturday before the Week 6 showdown with the Denver Broncos.
Before the AFC West encounter, the Chargers announced running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. were moved to injured reserve.
In corresponding moves, the team activated linebacker Nick Niemann from injured reserve and signed veteran safety Tony Jefferson to the active roster.
It’s a disappointing turn of events for Edwards, who was supposed to be a big part of the rotation in the backfield with J.K. Dobbins. That said, it means hyped rookie Kimani Vidal could get his shot—a funny recent Jim Harbaugh quote would seem to imply as much.
In the defensive backfield, Samuel was one of three notable defensive backs on the injury report this week. Niemann is a key part of special teams who will move quickly back into making notable contributions.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Gus Edwards injury has Chargers fans hoping for a Kimani Vidal breakout
Jim Harbaugh has outrageous quote about hyped Chargers rookie
Joey Bosa's latest injury has Los Angeles Chargers fans nervous
Critical Chargers game picked up by ABC— and the country needs to see it
Pro Bowl WR fits Chargers’ key criteria ahead of NFL trade deadline
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh gets Justin Herbert a Michigan Wolverines star in new mock draft