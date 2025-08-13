Chargers make roster moves as injuries pile up at training camp
The Los Angeles Chargers made a roster move before practice in the middle of the week, bringing on a free agent in the process.
Wednesday, the Chargers signed cornerback Nehemiah Shelton, waiving Jordan Oladokun with an injury designation in a corresponding move.
Those Chargers need as much help as they can get at cornerback right now, as it is almost easier to name who hasn’t been injured at that position on the depth chart.
Everyone from starters like Donte Jackson and Tarheeb Still to breakout rookies like Nikko Reed have battled issues, so it makes sense for the Chargers to make a minor swap like this as camp continues.
Also important context, of course, is that the Chargers had already called off a planned joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams this week due to the number of injuries already suffered. That, before the team plays a total of four preseason games this summer, compared to just three for 30 other teams.
