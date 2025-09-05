Chargers make roster moves before kickoff vs. Chiefs
The Los Angeles Chargers put out some last-second roster moves before the Week 1 kickoff against the Kansas City Chiefs.
There, the Chargers elevated long-snapper Rick Lovato and offensive tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad to the active roster for the game. Both are standard elevations and should revert back to the practice squad after the game.
The Chargers are thin at offensive tackle in the wake of the Rashawn Slater injury. They traded for Austin Deculus at final 53-man roster cuts to help the area, but were always going to reach into the practice squad for help, too.
As for Lovato, tight end Tucker Fisk has actually been filling in as the long-snapper since the final preseason game with Josh Harris injured.
