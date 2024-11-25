Chargers make last-second roster moves before MNF vs. Ravens
The Los Angeles Chargers made a flurry of roster moves before Monday night’s kickoff against the Baltimore Ravens in primetime.
There, the team activated cornerback Deane Leonard from injured reserve and signed cornerback Eli Apple to the active roster from the practice squad.
In corresponding moves, the team waived defensive back AJ Finley and placed tight end Hayden Hurst on injured reserve.
Cornerback has been an emphasis for the Chargers from an injury standpoint this year, so getting Leonard back in the mix is a big help. Apple is a recent signing who has been elevated in prior weeks and given the team some key reps, so the promotion was easy to see coming.
As for Hurst, he has only been able to suit up in seven games while Will Dissly has emerged as top dog on the depth chart at tight end.
Finally, the Chargers elevated safety Tony Jefferson and linebacker Caleb Murphy from the practice squad. As standard elevations, they will revert to the practice squad the following day.
