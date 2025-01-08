Chargers make roster moves, reveal Ezekiel Elliott jersey number
The Los Angeles Chargers made the reported addition of former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott official on Tuesday, announcing roster moves in the process.
There, the Chargers announced that in order to fit Elliott on the practice squad, they released Laviska Shenault.
In another roster move, the Chargers also opened the return window from injured reserve for wideout Simi Fehoko.
Fehoko represents one of two players the Chargers can designate to return from injured reserve during the playoffs after using their maximum allotted amount during the regular season. He’ll have a chance to play and was an underrated part of the offense when healthy.
As for Elliott, the Chargers revealed that he’ll wear the No. 24 for this playoff run. If he picks up the offense quickly enough, he might even be elevated from the practice squad as depth for Saturday’s playoff game against the Houston Texans.
