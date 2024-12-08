Chargers make roster moves before Week 14 vs. Chiefs
The Los Angeles Chargers made a handful of roster moves before the team’s Sunday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14.
There, the team announced the activation of Junior Colson from injured reserve. In the highlight corresponding move, the Chargers downgraded linebacker Denzel Perryman to out.
As usual, Los Angeles also made a few elevations from the practice squad, moving running back Jaret Patterson and safety Kendall Williamson up for the game.
The Chargers struggled in a big way with Perryman out last week. But Colson’s return could be a boon—there’s always the chance he’s yet the latest breakout rookie for the stellar draft class.
Colson’s activation likely means he’ll see a notable snap count right away, especially since Daiyan Henley has been nursing an injury too.
Given the wealth of injuries suffered at running back and in the defnive backfield recently, Patterson and Williamson arriving as deep depth is an expected move.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers CB's cryptic post leaves fans confused
Why Los Angeles Chargers will beat Chiefs, why they won’t, and a prediction
Chargers GM Joe Hortiz's draft class just keeps turning heads
Chargers great quiets fan hype over possible reunion in free agency
Chargers find 'next version of Mark Andrews' in new mock draft