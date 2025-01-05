Chargers make roster moves ahead of Week 18 finale
The Los Angeles Chargers will wrap up the regular season on Sunday when they take on the rival Las Vegas Raiders. The Chargers have already clinched a playoff spot and have seen plenty of success in their first year under head coach Jim Harbaugh.
There's still one game to be played before they have to worry about the playoffs, with the Chargers announcing a slew of moves ahead of Week 18. They activated safety Alohi Gilman from Reserve/Injured. They also elevated wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick and veteran safety Eddie Jackson from the practice squad.
The Chargers' safety room had been decimated by injuries all season and it wasn't any different last week, as Elijah Molden will miss the remainder of the season with a broken fibula. Marcus Maye suffered an ankle injury that placed him on IR following their Week 16 win against the Denver Broncos. Getting Gilman back and elevating Jackson will give them plenty of insurance.
The Chargers also announced that linebacker Denzel Perryman was downgraded to out.
