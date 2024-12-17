Chargers have plenty of good RB options in 2025 NFL free agency
If the Los Angeles Chargers want an upgrade at running back in 2025, the opportunity to do so will be there. This won't be nearly as good as the 2024 free agent class of ballcarrier that saw the likes of Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs switch teams.
However, there's still some solid names available on the market that the Chargers could inquire about. One of their own is expected to head to free agency in J.K. Dobbins, who was on pace to have a career year before a knee injury halted everything.
The Chargers could very well bring back Dobbins, but his injury history is worrisome. One name they could too is Aaron Jones of the Minnesota Vikings, who Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports listed as the No.23 available free agent heading into 2025.
"Jones has been one of the notable figures during this running back renaissance in 2024. After being cast off by the Green Bay Packers, the 30-year-old stuck around in the NFC North and signed on with the Minnesota Vikings. There, he's continued to be a dual-threat back with his rushing and pass-catching ability. Coming into Week 15, Jones already has nearly 1,200 total yards from scrimmage to go with six total touchdowns. He is also averaging 4.5 yards per carry."
Jones could potentially help lift the Chargers offense even more if they view him as a fit.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
AFC Playoff picture: Where do Chargers stand after Week 15 loss?
Takeaways following Chargers' brutal loss to Buccaneers
Chargers, Harbaugh crowned 'pretenders' following loss to Bucs
Chargers postgame injury report
NFL free agency: Chargers absolutely need to reach out to a veteran WR
Chargers get straightforward in a new mock draft -- in the best possible way