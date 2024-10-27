What channel is Saints vs. Chargers? Time, TV streaming info for Week 8
The Los Angeles Chargers seek a rebound performance in Week 8 during a visit from the New Orleans Saints.
Those Chargers dropped last Monday night's primetime game against the Arizona Cardinals by a pitiful 17-15 margin, settling for five field goals on a night of fantastic play from Justin Herbert.
The visiting Saints, though, will start a rookie quarterback under center and be without other key names while seeking to avoid losing a sixth straight game.
Here's a look at television, streaming, and radio info for the game from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
What channel is Saints vs. Chargers game on today?
TV Channel: Fox
Start time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Play-by-play: Chris Myers
Analyst: Mark Sanchez
Sideline: Kristina Pink
Radio: ALT FM-98.7, Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3, KXNT 840 AM (Las Vegas, NV), KNWZ FM (Palm Springs), KATY 101.3 FM (San Bernardino), KBFP 800 AM (Bakersfield) and KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM (Eugene, OR).
Where to watch Saints vs. Chargers on livestream
Saints vs. Chargers will stream on NFL+
Saints vs. Chargers predictions, picks, odds
The Chargers avoid Derek Carr while also getting a little healthier on both sides of the ball, making this an easy pick. Chargers 27, Saints 20
Odds: Chargers by 7 (41.5 O/U)
All odds via ESPN BET.
Chargers schedule 2024
- Sept. 8: Las Vegas W, 22-10
- Sept. 15: at Carolina W, 26-3
- Sep 22: at Pittsburgh L, 20-10
- Sept. 29: Kansas City L, 17-10
- Oct. 13: at Denver W, 23-16
- Oct. 21: at Arizona L, 17-15
- Record: 3-3
Cardinals schedule 2024
- Sept. 8: Carolina W, 47-10
- Sept. 15: at Dallas W, 44-19
- Sept. 22: vs Philadelphia L, 15-12
- Sept. 29: at Atlanta L, 26-24
- Oct. 7: at Kansas City L, 26-13
- Oct. 13: vs Tampa Bay L, 51-27
- Oct. 17: vs Denver, L 33-10
- Record: 2-5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call1-800-GAMBLER.