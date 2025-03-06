Chargers say goodbye to Joey Bosa, officially release star before free agency
The Los Angeles Chargers cut Joey Bosa on Wednesday night ahead of free agency’s opening next week.
Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers' doing so was a long-anticipated move largely because of the roughly $25 million in cap savings it would generate for the team.
Last year, Bosa took a pay cut to remain with the Chargers during Harbaugh’s first season and played in 14 games, generating five sacks. His 72 over 107 games after joining the Chargers via the third pick in 2016 lands him second in franchise history.
RELATED: Chargers’ perfect DK Metcalf trade package isn’t hard to figure out
For now, the Chargers move forward with Tuli Tuipulotu as the primary pass-rusher before free agency. Conventional wisdom says the Chargers will hope to shift some of the cap savings with the Bosa release to re-signing Khalil Mack, who intends to test the open market.
Bosa, now 29, was blunt in October while battling injuries that he only has so much time left in the NFL. Despite this, he instantly becomes one of the most sought-after defenders on the open market.
