Do the Los Angeles Chargers play today in Week 17?
The Los Angeles Chargers get a well-deserved rest during Sunday’s Week 17 NFL slate.
Those Chargers clinched a playoff berth with the blowout win over the New England Patriots during the NFL’s primetime Saturday slate.
There, the Chargers guaranteed a playoff spot, earned Jim Harbaugh a big cash bonus and can still climb the AFC playoff seedings in the season finale in Week 18.
The Chargers now get a potentially extended break before the season finale, with the Week 18 road game against the Las Vegas Raiders in the “flex” slot next weekend.
Chargers schedule 2024
Sept. 8: vs Las Vegas (W, 22-10)
Sept. 15: at Carolina (W, 26-3)
Sept. 22: at Pittsburgh (L 20-10)
Sept. 29: vs Kansas City (L 17-10)
Oct. 13: at Denver (W 23-16)
Oct. 21: at Arizona (L 17-15)
Oct. 27: vs New Orleans (W 26-28)
Nov. 3: at Cleveland (W 27-10)
Nov. 10: vs Tennessee (W 27-17)
Nov. 17: vs Cincinnati (W 34-27)
Nov. 25: vs Baltimore (L, 30-23)
Dec. 1: at Atlanta (W, 17-13)
Dec. 8: at Kansas City (L, 19-17)
Dec. 15: vs Tampa Bay (L, 40-17)
Dec. 19: vs Denver (W, 34-27)
Dec. 28: at NE (W, 40-7)
Week 18: at Las Vegas (FLEX TBD)
Record: 10-6
