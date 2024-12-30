Opening betting odds for Chargers season finale vs. Raiders
The Los Angeles Chargers will cap off the regular season with a Week 18 meeting against the Las Vegas Raiders.
A lot will be decided before the game even kicks off, as the result of Saturday's Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals game will help the Chargers decide if their starters will be in action against the Raiders.
ESPN BET has released the opening betting lines for all of Week 18's action. Let's take a closer look at what the oddsmakers have in store for potential Chargers bettors.
Road Favorites
Spread: -5.5 LAC
O/U: 41.5
ML: -250 LAC
As it currently stands, the Chargers are five-and-a-half point favorites in their final regular season road game. The over/under currently sits at forty-one-and-a-half, with Chargers money line at -250.
This line could drastically change before kickoff; as we mentioned before, the Steelers' Week 18 outcome will have a major impact on how the Chargers approach this game against the Raiders.
