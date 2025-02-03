Charger Report

Chargers shine in the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl

Chris Roling

The Los Angeles Chargers had some major names at the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl over the weekend. 

While the AFC conference lost the game itself, individual players like Derwin James Jr. had big performances. The superstar safety couldn’t do it all on his own, but he had some notable highlights—which is impressive in an offensive-minded flag football game. 

Joining James for the Chargers was pass-rusher Joey Bosa. Offensive tackle Rashawn Slater was there, too. While quarterback Justin Herbert was an alternate who would have made the trip, a report said he opted out due to injury


James’s standout performance for the Chargers wasn’t limited to the real field, either. He was dominant on the virtual field, too, taking up the sticks and powering the AFC over the NFC in a game of Madden, too. 

