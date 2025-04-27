Chargers shock by giving 6'9" former basketball star a shot after 2025 NFL draft
The Los Angeles Chargers shocked in 2025 NFL undrafted free agency by going with a former basketball star after the draft.
And we all know how well former basketball stars tend to work out for the Chargers.
This time it’s Mississippi State’s Jimmy Bell Jr., a 6’9”, 330-pound standout who, according to multiple reports, will get a shot with the Chargers as an offensive tackle.
During the 2023-24 season, Bell averaged 5.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and shot 46.9 percent from the floor over 35 appearances with the Bulldogs.
Now, Bell gets a chance to compete with rookies like Branson Taylor behind starters Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt.
Granted, Bell wasn’t named on the Chargers’ initial list as one of their 18 signings in undrafted free agency. But Bell himself and a few others seemed to confirm the news, so it’s potentially a training camp invite that classifies slightly differently.
Either way, the Chargers take a big-upside gamble that could work out over the course of the summer.
