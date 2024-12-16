Chargers' huge showdown considered for national primetime flex
Two losses in a row or not, the the Los Angeles Chargers remain in a prime playoff position as the season winds down—and the NFL understands this when considering flexes in the schedule.
Exiting the team’s ugly loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported the Week 17 encounter between the Chargers and New England Patriots in Foxboro could get the primetime treatment.
Three of the listed five games will go on primetime on NFL Network in Week 17:
- Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots
- Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals
- Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
- Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants
- Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders
Per Reiss, the “NFL loves to promote its young quarterback stars” and New England’s Drake Maye fits the bill.
While the writeup is mostly about Maye getting on primetime for the first time, Justin Herbert and the Chargers aren’t a slouch in this equation, either.
Provided the Chargers turn around on short notice this week and can overcome the Denver Broncos in the Week 16 Thursday night game, that potentially national Saturday game could have a big impact on the standings.
