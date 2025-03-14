Charger Report

Chargers re-sign controversial WR in free agency

The Chargers decided to bring back an interesting wideout.

Andrew Parsaud

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to bring back wide receiver Jalen Reagor to a one-year deal. Released by the New England Patriots early last season, the Chargers scooped up Reagor to their practice squad, elevating him on-and-off throughout the year.

Reagor appeared in eight games with two starts for the Chargers last season, catching just seven passes for 100 yards. This was obviously a depth signing, but given Reagor's return experience, could come in handy later on. The Chargers brought back a familiar face in Mike Williams, so that's the seemingly "splash" WR2 signing they're making.

Fans in the replies certainly aren't happy that Reagor's returning, feeling as if the front office isn't doing enough for quarterback Justin Herbert. Rest assured, this is just a signing to round out the 90 man roster and shouldn't be taken too seriously.

