Chargers add WR depth after latest injuries
The Los Angeles Chargers made a small roster move before the team’s Week 15 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
There, the Chargers announced signing wideout Dez Fitzpatrick to the practice squad, waiving offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood in a corresponding move.
A fourth-round pick out of Louisville in 2021, Fitzpatrick is on his fourth pro team and has five catches with one touchdown since entering the league.
Before stints with the Chargers this year, he was most recently with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he bounced around with the practice squad and active roster. The Chargers added him to the squad on September 2, then let him go last week.
Now, Fitzpatrick returns again after the injury suffered by Jalen Reagor during the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers, Jim Harbaugh should bench 2 players after loss to Chiefs
How good is Chargers' Ladd McConkey? He was Chiefs' entire gameplan
Chargers' DJ Chark couldn't see field despite Ladd McConkey's absence
Chargers WR Quentin Johnston deserves props for stepping up with McConkey out
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh explains backbreaking mistake vs. Chiefs