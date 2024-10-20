Should the Los Angeles Chargers sign former All-Pro safety?
The Los Angeles Chargers have a massive Monday night matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. According to many experts, a win would put this team ahead of schedule, even though the team is currently right in the middle of the playoff discussion.
With dreams of a postseason berth at stake, the franchise has to be wary of a few positions that are in desperate need of depth. One such position that desperately needs more depth is safety, and there's a former All-Pro free agent waiting to find a home.
Jamal Adams was looking for a career resurgence when he signed with the Tennessee Titans for the 2024 season. However, after appearing in just three games and starting in one, Adams was cut by the franchise.
Now, the Chargers have seen outstanding play from Elijah Molden; however, Tony Jefferson and Derwin James have not looked the part in their coverage this season. Adding Adams would bring in a veteran leadership that could add much-needed depth to the unit.
