Chargers sign free agent CB Eli Apple after droves of injuries
With injuries assaulting the cornerback room, the Los Angeles Chargers signed veteran Eli Apple on the Monday after the team’s win over the Denver Broncos.
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Apple will start on the practice squad.
That stay on the squad could be a short one for Apple, though. The Chargers played most of Sunday’s AFC West win essentially without their top three cornerbacks for Jesse Minter’s defense and Kristian Fulton was one of the guys to get hurt during the game.
Beyond the injury to Fulton, starter Ja’Sir Taylor missed the win in Denver and Asante Samuel Jr. was part of a strange wave of roster moves before the game, going to injured reserve.
Apple, 29, was a first-round pick in 2016 who revived his career in Cincinati from 2021-2022 before spending last year with the Miami Dolphins. While he’s never lived up to that 10th overall billing, he’s a quality presence who can start in a pinch on the boundary.
The Chargers have a little more time than usual to prep for next Monday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, where Apple could be elevated from the practice squad to serve as depth.
