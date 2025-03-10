Chargers re-sign P J.K. Scott as free agency opens
After locking down Khalil Mack on a big contract for another season, the Los Angeles Chargers started free agency by re-signing punter J.K. Scott.
Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reported the news, confirming a two-year deal worth $6 million.
Scott was one of 25-plus free agents for the Chargers and expected back. He joined the Chargers in 2022 after stints with two other teams and averages 45.1 yards per kick for his career.
Alongside kicker Cameron Dicker, the Chargers have solidified the core pieces of special teams and continue to focus on their own to start free agency.
